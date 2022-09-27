Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

