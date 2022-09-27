Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 63 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 207,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,030,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,213,000 after acquiring an additional 127,122 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 176,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.90 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.