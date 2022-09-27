Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,004,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

