Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

