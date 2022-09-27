All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 73,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.