Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $557,799,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

