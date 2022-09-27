Allworth Financial LP Invests $157,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.