Allworth Financial LP Purchases 657 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

IP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.