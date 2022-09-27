Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.