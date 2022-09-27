Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.47 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

