Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,021.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,539.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,227.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 154,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 147,804 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 98,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 94,336 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,523.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,187.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

