Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

