AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $136.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

