Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

