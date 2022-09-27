Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

