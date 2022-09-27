Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

