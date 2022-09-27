ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

