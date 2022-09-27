Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,206 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.