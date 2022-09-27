Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.78.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

