Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
