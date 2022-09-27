Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

