Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,593,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.