Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 10,002 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

