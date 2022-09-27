Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

