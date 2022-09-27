Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

