Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

