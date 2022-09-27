Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

