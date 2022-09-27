Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

