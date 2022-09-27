Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

