Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $232.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.