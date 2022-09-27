Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4 %

DD opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

