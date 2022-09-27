Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLX opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.87. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.