Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $21,591,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $6,585,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.5 %

FIBK opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.