Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

