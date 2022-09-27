Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.88.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

