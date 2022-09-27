Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barings BDC were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $919.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

