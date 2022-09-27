Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $230.20 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.