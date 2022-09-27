Bell Bank Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

