Bell Bank Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bell Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.90 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

