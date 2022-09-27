Bell Bank Purchases 2,146 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

XOM stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

