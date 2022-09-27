Berkshire Bank Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.25. The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

