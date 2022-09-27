Berkshire Bank Buys 921 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 632,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 132,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.