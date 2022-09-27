Berkshire Bank Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

HD stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.50 and its 200 day moving average is $298.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

