Berkshire Bank Purchases 109 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
