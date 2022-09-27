BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

