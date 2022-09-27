BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,429,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %
PG opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
