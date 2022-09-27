Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 400 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.
Shares of PG stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
