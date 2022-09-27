Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.57 and its 200-day moving average is $513.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

