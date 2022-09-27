Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $307,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

