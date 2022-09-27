Brian Millham Sells 989 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 270.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

